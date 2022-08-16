US Trains Syrian Opposition Fighters, IS Militants - Russian Military Intelligence

(@FahadShabbir)

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The United States is training fighters of the Syrian opposition and the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) to conduct terrorist attacks in Damascus-controlled territory, Igor Kostyukov, the head of the Russian General Staff's Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), said on Tuesday.

"The destructive activity of the US armed forces is also noted in the al-Tanf zone. American servicemen continue to train militants of the Syrian armed opposition (up to 800 people) and IS (about 200 people) in order to use them to carry out terrorist attacks in the southern and central regions of the Arab country," Kostyukov said during the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security.

The United States continues to plunder the Syrian resources, the Russian official said, adding that US companies are engaged in extracting 220,000 barrels of oil daily.

Moreover, the US and Europe prevent the return of Syrian refugees to their country, although Damascus created all conditions for this, Kostyukov added.