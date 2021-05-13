US Trains Ukraine to Respond to Assassinations Involving WMDs - State Dept

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The United States virtually trained Ukraine to determine and respond to murders with weapons of mass destruction, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"The United States recently conducted a virtual training exercise with partners from Ukraine to help domestic security services, law enforcement, and first responders identify, respond to, and investigate assassinations involving weapons of mass destruction (WMD)," the department said in a release.

The exercise, the release added, was part of a series of US engagements across Europe.

The State Department also said recent events in Europe highlighted the threat of government-sanctioned use of weapons of mass destruction and vowed to work with allies to counter Russia, referring to allegations of Russia targeting political opponents with such weapons.

Russia has repeatedly denied these allegations and said it behaves strictly in accordance with international law.