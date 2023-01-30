UrduPoint.com

US Transfers Materials To Poland, Baltic States When Curtails Ukraine Bio Projects- Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2023 | 06:17 PM

US Transfers Materials to Poland, Baltic States When Curtails Ukraine Bio Projects- Moscow

The United States is transferring the materials left behind from curtailing the military biological work in Ukraine to Poland and the Baltic States, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday

"As part of measures to curtail military biological activities in Ukraine, the United States is actively using the material base of chemical and pharmacological enterprises in Poland and the Baltic states, in addition, equipment has been delivered there from Ukrainian territory," Kirillov said.

