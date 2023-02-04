US Transfers Seized Assets of Russian Businessman Malofeyev for Use in Ukraine - Garland

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States is authorizing the transfer of Russian businessman Konstanin Malofeyev's seized assets for use by the State Department in Ukraine, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) The United States is authorizing the transfer of Russian businessman Konstanin Malofeyev's seized assets for use by the State Department in Ukraine, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday.

"Today, I am announcing that I have authorized the first ever transfer of forfeited Russian assets for use in Ukraine," Garland said, as quoted by CNN, in an appearance alongside Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin.

In June, the US seized millions of dollars from a US bank account belonging to Malofeyev following sanctions against the Russian businessman in April.

A total of $5.4 million will be transferred to the US State Department to "support the people of Ukraine," Garland said.