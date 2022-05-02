US Transfers to Ukraine 80% of Allocated Howitzers, Almost All Radars - Pentagon

The United States has transferred to Ukraine 80% of the M77 Howitzers allocated for that country and nearly all of the committed radars, a senior US Defense Department official told reporters on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) The United States has transferred to Ukraine 80% of the M77 Howitzers allocated for that country and nearly all of the committed radars, a senior US Defense Department official told reporters on Monday.

"I can now confirm that 80 percent of the M777 Howitzers have been transferred to the Ukrainian military, 80 percent of the total, the total 90, so more than 70 of them have now been transmitted to Ukraine ," the official said. "Nearly all of the radars that were committed, had been transferred to Ukraine."