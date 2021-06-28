US transgender student wins years-long war on school bathroom rights

The US Supreme Court on Monday handed a final victory to a transgender student who fought for years to use the boys' bathroom at his high school

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The US Supreme Court on Monday handed a final victory to a transgender student who fought for years to use the boys' bathroom at his high school.

The highest US court refused to hear an appeal brought by Virginia school officials opposed to allowing transgender teenagers to use the bathroom reflecting their identity.

As is customary, the court did not give reasons for its decision, but two of its nine justices -- both of them conservatives -- said they would have accepted the appeal.

The decision leaves in place a Federal appeals court ruling last summer in favor of Gavin Grimm, who was born female but identifies as male.

The court ruled that his high school violated anti-discrimination laws by not allowing him into the boys' bathroom.

"I am glad that my years-long fight to have my school see me for who I am is over," said the 22-year-old, who started his legal battle at the age of 15.

"Trans youth deserve to use the bathroom in peace without being humiliated and stigmatized by their own school boards and elected officials," he added in a statement.

Transgender rights are the subject of fierce political battles between progressives and conservatives in the US, and the "toilet wars" was one of the most prominent episodes in recent years.

The administration of former president Barack Obama asked public schools to let students use the toilets and sports locker rooms according to the gender they identify with.

But his successor, Republican Donald Trump, rescinded those guidelines in February 2017.

More recently, conservatives seeking to preserve traditional gender norms have shifted their offensive to stadium access for transgender athletes and medical care for transgender minors.