WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The American Accountability Foundation (AAF) on Monday filed a request for an investigation with the Office of the Air Force Inspector General into President Joe Biden's nominee to be the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General C.Q. Brown, for being allegedly racially biased.

"(T)oday the American Accountability Foundation is announcing the filing of a complaint with the Office of the Air Force Inspector General requesting an investigation into General Brown's discriminatory comments and potential unlawful impact on military personnel," AAF said in a statement.

The organization argues that Brown has a history of making statements about hiring and promotion decisions in the Air Force based on race and not qualifications and monitoring the private beliefs of recruits, airmen, officers, and employees with the intention of censoring those beliefs, according to the statement.

The foundation exemplified its claims by providing a number of quotes, including from Brown's interview with the Washington Post in January 2021, when the general said that "We broke up our promotion boards to actually do developmental categories, so it wasn't kind of about a big one-size-fits-all by and large....," adding that "the other things that we have to do is ensure that we have diversity on the boards, but also diversity on the candidate list."

In November 2020, Brown said "I hire for diversity" and he "purposely" builds his office, his front office, and his team with diverse backgrounds, the statement cited the general as saying in an interview with the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

In May, President Joe Biden tapped current US Air Force Chief of Staff Charles Brown to serve as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff instead of Milley, who will retire by October.