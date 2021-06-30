US Transport Agency Proposes to Prohibit Air Travel to Belarus Over Ryanair Incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The US Transportation Department issued an order Tuesday proposing to restrict air travel to Belarus over the Ryanair incident, a spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.

"Today, June 29, 2021, the US Department of Transportation issued an order proposing to prohibit the sale of passenger air transportation, including air transportation on an interline basis (e.

g. tickets booked through one airline that contain flights operated by multiple airlines), between the United States and Belarus," the spokesperson said.

The prohibition would allow the US government to make exceptions on a case by case basis, including for humanitarian and national security matters, the statement added.