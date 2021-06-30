UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Transport Agency Proposes To Prohibit Air Travel To Belarus Over Ryanair Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 01:40 AM

US Transport Agency Proposes to Prohibit Air Travel to Belarus Over Ryanair Incident

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The US Transportation Department issued an order Tuesday proposing to restrict air travel to Belarus over the Ryanair incident, a spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.

"Today, June 29, 2021, the US Department of Transportation issued an order proposing to prohibit the sale of passenger air transportation, including air transportation on an interline basis (e.

g. tickets booked through one airline that contain flights operated by multiple airlines), between the United States and Belarus," the spokesperson said.

The prohibition would allow the US government to make exceptions on a case by case basis, including for humanitarian and national security matters, the statement added.

Related Topics

Sale Belarus United States June Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Israeli FM on his firs ..

26 minutes ago

&#039;Our goal is to leverage Dubai as the first e ..

41 minutes ago

Vivo V21e Launches in Pakistan with 44MP Eye Auto- ..

2 hours ago

PIEDMC BoD meets, approves Rs 21.59b budget

1 hour ago

600 journalists provided free health facilities at ..

1 hour ago

Japan Seeks Global Assistance in Resolving Pyongya ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.