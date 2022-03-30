UrduPoint.com

US Transport Safety Agency Says Experts Heading To China For Boeing Crash Probe

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 01:00 AM

US Transport Safety Agency Says Experts Heading to China for Boeing Crash Probe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) A team of US investigators and technical advisors are heading to China this week to help determine the cause of last week's crash of a China Eastern flight that left 132 passengers and crew members dead, the US National Transportation Safety board (NTSB) said Tuesday.

"China has issued visas to NTSB investigators and technical advisors from the FAA, Boeing and CFM to travel to China to support the CAAC's China Eastern B-737 accident investigation," the agency wrote on Twitter. "The team hopes to depart this week."

The NTSB said its team "will not release any information about the investigation as that authority belongs to the Chinese government under ICAO Annex 13.

"

The China-bound team includes the NTSB investigators and technical experts from Boeing, the Federal Aviation Administration and a team from engine manufacturer CFM International. The delay in leaving had to do with adhering to China's rigorous constraints because of new outbreaks of a COVID-19 variant.

Flight MU5735, with 132 people aboard, was enroute from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou on March 21 when it plunged from cruising altitude and crashed.

Related Topics

Accident Dead China Twitter Guangzhou Kunming March From Government

Recent Stories

Illegally built house razed during anti encroachme ..

Illegally built house razed during anti encroachment drive

34 minutes ago
 California Lawmakers Urge Biden Admin. to Let Nati ..

California Lawmakers Urge Biden Admin. to Let National Guard Support Ukraine - L ..

35 minutes ago
 US Authorizes Second COVID-19 Booster for Older Am ..

US Authorizes Second COVID-19 Booster for Older Americans - Federal Drug Agency

35 minutes ago
 Macron Told Putin Payments for Gas Contracts in Ru ..

Macron Told Putin Payments for Gas Contracts in Rubles Impossible - Reports

35 minutes ago
 UN Mission in DR Congo Says Lost Contact With Heli ..

UN Mission in DR Congo Says Lost Contact With Helicopter in Country's East

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan always believed in peace, work for it: As ..

Pakistan always believed in peace, work for it: Asad Umar

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.