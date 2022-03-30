US Transport Safety Agency Says Experts Heading to China for Boeing Crash Probe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) A team of US investigators and technical advisors are heading to China this week to help determine the cause of last week's crash of a China Eastern flight that left 132 passengers and crew members dead, the US National Transportation Safety board (NTSB) said Tuesday.

"China has issued visas to NTSB investigators and technical advisors from the FAA, Boeing and CFM to travel to China to support the CAAC's China Eastern B-737 accident investigation," the agency wrote on Twitter. "The team hopes to depart this week."

The NTSB said its team "will not release any information about the investigation as that authority belongs to the Chinese government under ICAO Annex 13.

"

The China-bound team includes the NTSB investigators and technical experts from Boeing, the Federal Aviation Administration and a team from engine manufacturer CFM International. The delay in leaving had to do with adhering to China's rigorous constraints because of new outbreaks of a COVID-19 variant.

Flight MU5735, with 132 people aboard, was enroute from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou on March 21 when it plunged from cruising altitude and crashed.