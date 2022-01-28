US Transport Safety Agency Says on Way to Pittsburgh to Investigate Bridge Collapse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Investigators with the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were sent to Pittsburgh to help probe the collapse of a bridge that resulted in at least 10 people suffering non-life-threatening injuries, the NTSB said on Friday in a statement

"NTSB launching go-team to Pittsburgh bridge collapse. Chair Jennifer Homendy will be board member on scene. Arrival time this afternoon," NTSB said via Twitter.

The bridge collapse occurred just hours before US President Joe Biden is scheduled to arrive in the city for a speech about its infrastructure.

Biden will proceed with the trip as planned despite the bridge collapse and will stay in touch with officials on the ground about the incident, the White House said.

There were several vehicles on the bridge when it collapsed, resulting in at least 10 individuals suffering injuries, three of whom were taken to the hospital, Fire Chief Darryl Jones told reporters.

Biden is grateful to first responders who rushed to assist victims of the collapse and will continue to communicate with officials about additional assistance the administration could provide, the White House added.