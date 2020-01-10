US Transport Watchdog Needs License to Join Ukrainian Boeing Crash Probe - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will need to obtain a license from the Treasury Department to participate in the investigation of the Iran Boeing 737 crash due to the country's sanctions against Tehran, NTSB's chief of media relations, Christopher O'Neil, told Sputnik, adding that the process for getting such a license may take over a year.

Earlier in the day, the watchdog announced that it had accepted Tehran's official invitation to join the investigation into the accident.

"Correct, [we need a license to participate in the probe] because of the embargo," O'Neil said, adding that obtaining the license would be "one of several processes that need to be coordinated within the US government."

According to him, existing embargoes complicate the agency's participation in the investigation.

He added that this concerned not only Iran but also other similar cases.

The Treasury Department also confirmed to Sputnik that the law required that licenses be issued for such cases.

"Treasury has the ability to authorize activity that would otherwise be prohibited through the issuance of both General and Specific OFAC [Office of Foreign Assets Control] Licenses, based on the individual facts and circumstances of the request. Treasury does not comment on individual licensing matters, specific applications, or licenses issued," the statement said.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport in the early hours of Wednesday. All 176 people on board were killed.