UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Transportation Agency NTSB Working On 'Best Course Of Action' After Iran Boeing Crash

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 10:10 PM

US Transportation Agency NTSB Working On 'Best Course Of Action' After Iran Boeing Crash

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) told Sputnik on Wednesday that it was monitoring developments after the Boeing 737 crash in Iran and was working with other US agencies on "the best course of action."

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The US National Transportation Safety board (NTSB) told Sputnik on Wednesday that it was monitoring developments after the Boeing 737 crash in Iran and was working with other US agencies on "the best course of action."

"The NTSB is monitoring developments surrounding the crash of Ukraine International flight 752 and is following its standard procedures for international aviation accident investigations, including long-standing restrictions under the country embargoes," Christopher T. O'Neil, chief of media relations at the NTSB, told Sputnik in an email. "As part of its usual procedures, the NTSB is working with the State Department and other agencies to determine the best course of action.

"

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport in the early Wednesday hours, claiming the lives of all 167 passengers - mostly Canadians and Iranians - and nine Ukrainian crew members.

Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) said earlier on Wednesday it does not plan to transfer flight data recorders of the Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) crashed Boeing 737 to the United States.

Canadian Transportation Minister Marc Garneau, meanwhile, said Ottawa was prepared to lend technical assistance in the investigation of the crash and was coordinating efforts with international counterparts.

Related Topics

Accident Ukraine Iran Ottawa Tehran United States Media All From Best Airport

Recent Stories

SCFD organises workshop on Financial Performance E ..

1 minute ago

Ruwad’s Board of Directors reviews 2019 Q4 perfo ..

1 minute ago

DIHAD hosts Humanitarian Week in Dubai in March

31 minutes ago

MBRF unveils details of first Literacy Challenge F ..

31 minutes ago

Chief Information Commissioner meets CPNE members

24 seconds ago

Seminar speakers say commitment to business great ..

26 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.