US Transportation Agency NTSB Working On 'Best Course Of Action' After Iran Boeing Crash

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The US National Transportation Safety board (NTSB) told Sputnik on Wednesday that it was monitoring developments after the Boeing 737 crash in Iran and was working with other US agencies on "the best course of action."

"The NTSB is monitoring developments surrounding the crash of Ukraine International flight 752 and is following its standard procedures for international aviation accident investigations, including long-standing restrictions under the country embargoes," Christopher T. O'Neil, chief of media relations at the NTSB, told Sputnik in an email. "As part of its usual procedures, the NTSB is working with the State Department and other agencies to determine the best course of action.

"

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport in the early Wednesday hours, claiming the lives of all 167 passengers - mostly Canadians and Iranians - and nine Ukrainian crew members.

Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) said earlier on Wednesday it does not plan to transfer flight data recorders of the Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) crashed Boeing 737 to the United States.

Canadian Transportation Minister Marc Garneau, meanwhile, said Ottawa was prepared to lend technical assistance in the investigation of the crash and was coordinating efforts with international counterparts.