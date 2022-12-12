UrduPoint.com

US Transportation Chief Buttigieg Took Private Jets 18 Times On Taxpayer Dime - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 09:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg chose to fly on a private jet at least 18 times for taxpayer-funded travel despite advocating for reduced carbon emissions, Fox news reported on Monday.

Buttigieg traveled across and out of the country using the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) private jet fleet at least 18 times as a member of the Biden administration, the report said, citing flight tracking data.

The flight records align with Buttigieg's engagement schedule, obtained by government watchdog group Americans for Public Trust (APT), the report said.

Buttigieg avoids flight cancellations and long wait times by taking taxpayer-funded private jets to destinations with readily available commercial airline options, APT executive director Caitlin Sutherland reportedly said.

Sutherland also accused Buttigieg of hypocrisy for taking private jets while also advocating for emission reduction, the report said. Private jets are 10 times more carbon intensive than commercial planes and 50 times more carbon intensive than trains, according to a 2021 Transport and Environment group report.

Former Transportation Secretary under the Trump administration, Elaine Chao, was criticized for using private jets seven times in 2017, costing US taxpayers approximately $94,000, the report said.

Tom price, who served as Secretary of Health and Human Services under former US President Donald Trump, resigned after reportedly costing taxpayers roughly $1.2 million across 26 private jet flights the same year, the report also said.

The cost of Buttigieg's private air travel is unknown at this time, although US media reported in 2017 that the FAA charges approximately $5,000 per hour to use its jets.

A Transportation Department spokesperson reportedly said that Buttigieg travels mostly by commercial airline and had directed that travel decisions be grounded in efficient and responsible use of taxpayer Dollars.

However, there are cases where it is more efficient or less expensive to use an FAA plane instead of a commercial flight, the spokesperson is also quoted as saying in the report.

