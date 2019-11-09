US Transportation Command Awards $5.7B in Airlift Service Contracts to 17 Firms - Pentagon

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) The Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) has approved contracts to 16 US companies and one Australian one to carry out airlift services for the US armed forces, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"This contract provides worldwide Federal Aviation Regulation (FAR) Part 135 airlift services utilizing fixed and/or rotary wing aircraft to transport Department of Defense and other federal agency personnel and cargo for domestic and international shipments," the release said on Friday.

The contracts were awarded under the Worldwide Airlift Services Program, contracts with an estimated program value of $5.

7 billion, the release said.

The airlift services will be provided for the Defense Department and other US federal government agencies and will include aircrew, ground personnel, supplies, ancillary support services and equipment, the release said.

"Operations could include the movement of passengers and cargo (or combination thereof), air ambulance, medical evacuation, sling-load cargo operations, delivery of Class I-X supplies, and US Mail and/or other like services," the release said.

Work on the contract will be performed internationally and domestically over the next five years with an expected completion date of November 11, 2024, the release added.