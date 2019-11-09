UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Transportation Command Awards $5.7B In Airlift Service Contracts To 17 Firms - Pentagon

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 04:20 AM

US Transportation Command Awards $5.7B in Airlift Service Contracts to 17 Firms - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) The Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) has approved contracts to 16 US companies and one Australian one to carry out airlift services for the US armed forces, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"This contract provides worldwide Federal Aviation Regulation (FAR) Part 135 airlift services utilizing fixed and/or rotary wing aircraft to transport Department of Defense and other federal agency personnel and cargo for domestic and international shipments," the release said on Friday.

The contracts were awarded under the Worldwide Airlift Services Program, contracts with an estimated program value of $5.

7 billion, the release said.

The airlift services will be provided for the Defense Department and other US federal government agencies and will include aircrew, ground personnel, supplies, ancillary support services and equipment, the release said.

"Operations could include the movement of passengers and cargo (or combination thereof), air ambulance, medical evacuation, sling-load cargo operations, delivery of Class I-X supplies, and US Mail and/or other like services," the release said.

Work on the contract will be performed internationally and domestically over the next five years with an expected completion date of November 11, 2024, the release added.

Related Topics

November Government Billion

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Huawei Rotating Chairma ..

4 hours ago

No application received from Maryam Nawaz: Dr Fird ..

4 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens National Festival for Tol ..

5 hours ago

High time to follow Iqbal's teachings to address s ..

5 hours ago

Govt grants permission to Nawaz Sharif on medical ..

5 hours ago

Kartarpur Corridor inauguration testimony of Pakis ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.