UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Transportation Department Issues Emergency Waiver After Cyberattack On Crucial Pipeline

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 10:20 AM

US Transportation Department Issues Emergency Waiver After Cyberattack on Crucial Pipeline

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) A ransomware cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline has prompted the US government to issue an emergency declaration on the East and Gulf Coasts with an exemption for road fuel transportation.

On Friday, Colonial Pipeline said that it was temporarily halting all pipeline operations and was taking some systems offline to contain the threat from the cyberattack. The Department of Energy was tasked with leading the federal investigation.

"The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced today as part of the federal government's efforts to actively assess the implications of the Colonial Pipeline incident and to avoid disruption to supply, that the USDOT's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is taking steps to create more flexibility for motor carriers and drivers. FMCSA is issuing a temporary hours of service exemption," USDOT said in a Sunday statement.

According to USDOT, the exemption covers the transport of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined petroleum products to Alabama, Arkansas, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Colonial Pipeline said on Sunday that it was developing a system restart plan.

"While our mainlines (Lines 1, 2, 3 and 4) remain offline, some smaller lateral lines between terminals and delivery points are now operational. We are in the process of restoring service to other laterals and will bring our full system back online only when we believe it is safe to do so, and in full compliance with the approval of all federal regulations," Colonial Pipeline said.

The Colonial Pipeline carries 2.5 million barrels a day, which is almost half of the gasoline, diesel and other fuels used on the East Coast.

According to The Washington Post, the cyberattack on the pipeline could have been carried out by the DarkSide ransomware gang, which is reportedly based in Eastern Europe.

Related Topics

Europe Washington Road Columbia Virginia New York Florida Georgia Sunday Post All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

57 minutes ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

9 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

10 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

11 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.