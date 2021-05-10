US Transportation Department Issues Emergency Waiver After Cyberattack on Crucial Pipeline

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) A ransomware cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline has prompted the US government to issue an emergency declaration on the East and Gulf Coasts with an exemption for road fuel transportation.

On Friday, Colonial Pipeline said that it was temporarily halting all pipeline operations and was taking some systems offline to contain the threat from the cyberattack. The Department of Energy was tasked with leading the federal investigation.

"The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced today as part of the federal government's efforts to actively assess the implications of the Colonial Pipeline incident and to avoid disruption to supply, that the USDOT's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is taking steps to create more flexibility for motor carriers and drivers. FMCSA is issuing a temporary hours of service exemption," USDOT said in a Sunday statement.

According to USDOT, the exemption covers the transport of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined petroleum products to Alabama, Arkansas, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Colonial Pipeline said on Sunday that it was developing a system restart plan.

"While our mainlines (Lines 1, 2, 3 and 4) remain offline, some smaller lateral lines between terminals and delivery points are now operational. We are in the process of restoring service to other laterals and will bring our full system back online only when we believe it is safe to do so, and in full compliance with the approval of all federal regulations," Colonial Pipeline said.

The Colonial Pipeline carries 2.5 million barrels a day, which is almost half of the gasoline, diesel and other fuels used on the East Coast.

According to The Washington Post, the cyberattack on the pipeline could have been carried out by the DarkSide ransomware gang, which is reportedly based in Eastern Europe.