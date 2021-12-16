US Transportation Department Says Will Provide 20% More Federal Highway Aid in 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The US Transportation Department said on Wednesday it will provide $52.5 billion in Federal-aid Highway Program apportionments in fiscal year 2022.

"The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced today that it is providing $52.5 billion in funding to all 50 states and the District of Columbia under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act," the Transportation Department said.

The $52.5 billion in apportioned funding represents an increase of more than 20% as compared to fiscal year 2021, the release added.

The Transportation Department is committed to delivering on the promise of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and putting people to work modernizing US infrastructure to be safer, more sustainable and more efficient, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in the press release.

The funding will help reduce the backlog of major highway and bridge repairs and increase the number of communities that have strategies to reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries, the Transportation Department said.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law authorizes FHWA program funding from the Highway Trust Fund, which will be distributed through an apportionment process that determines the amount available to each state.