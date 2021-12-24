UrduPoint.com

US Transportation Dept. Gives $241Mln To Ports To Strengthen Supply Chains - Secretary

Fri 24th December 2021 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The US Transportation Department has awarded more than $241 million in grants for 25 port projects as part of a broader effort to untangle the country's supply chain crisis, Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Thursday.

"US maritime ports play a critical role in our supply chains," Buttigieg said in a press release. "These investments in our nation's ports will help support American jobs, efficient and resilient operations, and faster delivery of goods to the American people."

The grants will help improve port facilities in 19 states and one territory by providing money for planning, operational and capital financing, as well as project management assistance to improve ports' capacity and efficiency, Buttigieg said.

The expectation is that these grants and other measures will strengthen America's supply chains, allowing them to withstand the increased demands caused by the post-COVID economic surge and recovery over the past year, he said. They will also help mitigate inflation, which is at its highest levels in 39 years.

The projects receiving awards include coastal seaports, Great Lakes ports, and inland river ports, he said, adding that the grants would prioritize job creation, climate change and environmental justice.

