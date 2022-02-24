US Transportation Safety Agency Launches Probe Into Faulty Brakes in Honda Vehicles

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) An investigation has been launched into late model Honda CR-V and Honda Accord vehicles after users lodged 278 complaints about defective emergency braking systems, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in a statement on Thursday.

"The complaints allege braking incidents, some with large speed changes, occurring with nothing obstructing the vehicle's path of travel. Of the 278 complaints, 6 allege a collision with minor injuries," the statement said.

The NHTSA explained its Office of Defects Investigation received 107 complaints about Honda Accord and 171 complaints about Honda CR-V breaking systems problems as well as several Early Warning Reports alleging inadvertent activation of the collision mitigation braking system in 2017-2019 Honda CR-V and 2018-2019 Honda Accord vehicles.

The problem could potentially affect the automatic emergency braking systems on more than 1.7 million newer model Honda vehicles that can cause them to stop for no reason. Automatic emergency braking systems can avoid crashes or slow down a vehicle if a driver is distracted or impaired while approaching an object. The systems can avert crashes or diminish their severity by applying the brakes for a driver.

NTHSA said the probe will determine the number of vehicles affected and the extent of the problem. Depending on what the investigators will find, the NTHSA may suggest issuing a recall of the vehicles.

Honda issued a statement saying it is cooperating with the NHTSA investigation and is conducting its own review. Consumers who experience any problems should contact their dealership, Honda added.