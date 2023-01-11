UrduPoint.com

US Transportation Secretary Says No Indication Of Cyberattack After FAA Outage

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 11:52 PM

US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said on Wednesday there has been no direct evidence the massive outage of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) system was caused by a cyber attack, but nothing is being ruled out

"There's been no direct evidence or indication of that, but we are also not going to rule that out until we have a clearer and better understanding of what's taking place but, again, no indication at this time," Buttigieg told CNN.

Earlier in the day, a computer glitch with the FAA systems caused delays and cancellations of thousands of flights.

The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation announced its intention to investigate the causes of the incident, which is called the largest since September 11, 2001.

