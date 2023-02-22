US Transportation Secretary to Visit East Palestine in Light of Train Derailment Incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit East Palestine, Ohio, on Thursday to meet with residents affected by the Norfolk Southern train derailment, which resulted in the release of toxic chemicals in the environment, and to receive an update on a federal investigation into the incident, the US Department of Transportation said on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, Thursday, February 23, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will travel to East Palestine, Ohio, to meet with community members affected by the Norfolk Southern hazardous train derailment," the Transportation Department said in a press release.

Buttigieg will also receive an update on the ongoing investigation by the National Transportation Safety board, which is expected to issue its initial findings on Thursday as well, the release said.

Buttigieg will be joined by Federal Railroad Administration Administrator Amit Bose and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration Deputy Administrator Tristan Brown, the release added.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to visit East Palestine and talk with the locals on Wednesday.

Despite repeated assurances that the air and water are safe, residents in the area have told Sputnik of recent health effects, including headaches, burning skin and irritated eyes, as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik that approximately 3,500 fish had died in waterways near the train derailment site.