US Transportation Security Agency Extends Federal Mask Mandate To January 18 - Statement

Wed 18th August 2021 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) extended its Federal mask mandate to January 18, an agency spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.

"TSA will extend the directives through January 18, 2022," the spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"The purpose of TSA's mask directive is to minimize the spread of COVID-19 on public transportation."

The agency has reported more than 2,867 incidents related to individuals violating the mask mandate, according to CNN.

Numerous videos posted across social media this year show US airline passengers getting violent and kicked off flights for refusing to comply with the federal mask mandate.

