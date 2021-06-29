UrduPoint.com
US Travel Advisory For Russia Remains At Level 4: 'Do Not Travel' - State Department

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 04:30 AM

US Travel Advisory for Russia Remains at Level 4: 'Do Not Travel' - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The United States is advising Americans not to travel to Russia over concerns related to terrorism and so-called harassment by Russian government security officials, the State Department's Bureau of Consular Affairs said in a travel advisory.

"Do not travel to Russia due to terrorism, harassment by Russian government security officials, the embassy's limited ability to assist US citizens in Russia, and the arbitrary enforcement of local law," the advisory said on Monday. "Reconsider travel due to COVID-19 and related entry restrictions."

Earlier on Monday, State Department spokesperson Ned price said the United States is concerned by the Moscow City Court's decision to uphold US citizen Trevor Reed's nine-year prison sentence for assaulting police officers in August 2019.

More Stories From World

