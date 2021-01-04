The US Treasury Department said in a statement on Monday that it has excluded "transactions and activities" involving Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido, his supporters and appointees from the executive order that blocks all government property

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) The US Treasury Department said in a statement on Monday that it has excluded "transactions and activities" involving Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido, his supporters and appointees from the executive order that blocks all government property.

"On January 4, 2021, OFAC [Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control] issued General License 31A authorizing transactions and activities involving the current Interim President of Venezuela, the IV Venezuela National Assembly seated on January 5, 2016.

.. and its Delegated Commission, including respective members and staff, that are otherwise prohibited by E.O. 13884," the statement said.

Executive Order 13884 of August 5, 2019, blocks all property and interests in property of the government of Venezuela.

In addition, General License 31A authorizes transactions and activities involving "any official, designee, or representative appointed or designated by Guaido to act on behalf of the government of Venezuela," the statement said.