US Treasury Announces $500 Million Economic Aid Package For Ukraine - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen will announce an additional $500 million of assistance for Ukraine during her meeting with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal later in the day, CBS reported on Thursday, citing a Treasury official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen will announce an additional $500 million of assistance for Ukraine during her meeting with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal later in the day, CBS reported on Thursday, citing a Treasury official.

The additional funding will support Ukraine's ability to continue critical government operations, the report said.