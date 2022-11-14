UrduPoint.com

US Treasury Approves Transactions With Sanctioned Russian Entities To Ensure Air Safety

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2022 | 09:13 PM

US Treasury Approves Transactions With Sanctioned Russian Entities to Ensure Air Safety

The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) released a general license on Monday authorizing transactions with certain sanctioned Russian entities to ensure civil aviation safety

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) released a general license on Monday authorizing transactions with certain sanctioned Russian entities to ensure civil aviation safety.

"(The general license) authorizes certain transactions involving blocked entities, including Emperor Aviation, that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the provision, exportation, or re-exportation of goods, technology, or services to ensure the safety of civil aviation," the Treasury Department said in a press release.

The exemption applies only if the aircraft are registered solely outside of the Russian Federation and the goods, technology, or services provided are for civilian aviation purposes only, the Treasury Department added.

The general license took effect on Monday after its signing by OFAC Director Andrea Gacki.

Related Topics

Technology Russia

Recent Stories

Clamp tighten against profiteers, food handlers

Clamp tighten against profiteers, food handlers

7 minutes ago
 AC foils attempt of setting up crushing plant on l ..

AC foils attempt of setting up crushing plant on land of forest department

7 minutes ago
 DC directs for complete elimination of dengue larv ..

DC directs for complete elimination of dengue larva

7 minutes ago
 US Imposes New Russia-Related Sanctions on 14 Indi ..

US Imposes New Russia-Related Sanctions on 14 Individuals, 28 Entities - Treasur ..

7 minutes ago
 Biden Says Doesn't Expect New US Congress to Codif ..

Biden Says Doesn't Expect New US Congress to Codify Federal Abortion Protections

13 minutes ago
 Petition against long march: Lahore High Court dir ..

Petition against long march: Lahore High Court directs ministry, others for fili ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.