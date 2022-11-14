US Treasury Approves Transactions With Sanctioned Russian Entities to Ensure Air Safety

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) released a general license on Monday authorizing transactions with certain sanctioned Russian entities to ensure civil aviation safety.

"(The general license) authorizes certain transactions involving blocked entities, including Emperor Aviation, that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the provision, exportation, or re-exportation of goods, technology, or services to ensure the safety of civil aviation," the Treasury Department said in a press release.

The exemption applies only if the aircraft are registered solely outside of the Russian Federation and the goods, technology, or services provided are for civilian aviation purposes only, the Treasury Department added.

The general license took effect on Monday after its signing by OFAC Director Andrea Gacki.