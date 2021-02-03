US Treasury Chief Discusses Economic, Security Issues With Mexican Counterpart - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a telephone call with her Mexican counterpart discussed the need to continue cooperation on bilateral economic and security matters, the Treasury Department said in a press release.

"Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera Gutierrez.

Secretary Yellen expressed her desire to continue the tradition of close U.S.-Mexico coordination on economic and security issues," the release said on Tuesday.

Yellen said Mexico can be a strong US partner in combating illicit finance and facilitating economic development in Central America, the release said.

Yellen laid out her priorities to Herrera, which include containing the coronavirus pandemic, spurring economic recovery, and addressing climate change, the release said.