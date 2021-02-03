UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Treasury Chief Discusses Economic, Security Issues With Mexican Counterpart - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:30 AM

US Treasury Chief Discusses Economic, Security Issues With Mexican Counterpart - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a telephone call with her Mexican counterpart discussed the need to continue cooperation on bilateral economic and security matters, the Treasury Department said in a press release.

"Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera Gutierrez.

Secretary Yellen expressed her desire to continue the tradition of close U.S.-Mexico coordination on economic and security issues," the release said on Tuesday.

Yellen said Mexico can be a strong US partner in combating illicit finance and facilitating economic development in Central America, the release said.

Yellen laid out her priorities to Herrera, which include containing the coronavirus pandemic, spurring economic recovery, and addressing climate change, the release said.

Related Topics

Mexico Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi, ICRC President discuss advancing coope ..

4 hours ago

UAE moving forward confidently to containing pande ..

4 hours ago

Hope Probe in most critical phase of Emirates Mars ..

4 hours ago

Hope Probe an act of resilience for UAE: CNET

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Minister of Foreign Aff ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends exchange of cooperation ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.