US Treasury Chief Discusses Russia Sanctions With Singaporean Prime Minister - Readout

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2022 | 09:47 PM

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong discussed targeted financial sanctions against Russia for its special military operation in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said on Monday

"Secretary Yellen affirmed the United States' support for Ukraine's sovereignty and underscored the importance of the international community holding Russia accountable for its unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine, including through the implementation of targeted financial sanctions," the Treasury Department said in a readout of the conversation.

Yellen and Loong also discussed US-Singapore bilateral relations, US economic engagement in the Indo-Pacific region and the global economic outlook, the readout said.

In addition, Yellen welcomed Singapore's cooperation on issues such as climate change, according to the readout.

