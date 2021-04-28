US Treasury Chief, 'Five Eyes' Counterparts Discuss Response to COVID-19 - Public Affairs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her counterparts from Australia, New Zealand and the UK in a teleconference discussed the economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Public Affairs Office said in a statement.

"Today US Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen participated in a conference call hosted by Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg with finance ministers of the 'Five Eyes Countries' including Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The ministers reviewed the economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic and each country's medium-term fiscal approaches to support a strong and sustainable economic recovery," the readout said on Tuesday.

Yellen, the release added, also emphasized that by using all available policy tools their combined domestic economies can help support the global economy.

While the Five Eyes alliance was founded as a way to enhance intelligence sharing and cooperation between the nations, it has come to refer more generally to the collection of five countries, which also includes Canada.