US Treasury Chief Heads To Africa To Discuss Economy, Food Security

Published January 13, 2023 | 07:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen will visit Senegal, Zambia, and South Africa from January 17-28 to discuss economy and food security, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

"While in Africa, Secretary Yellen will highlight the Biden-Harris Administration's work to deepen US-Africa economic ties, including by expanding trade and investment flows and promoting sustainable and inclusive economic growth," a statement released by the department said.

The trip follows the US-Africa Leaders Summit held last month in Washington, where President Joe Biden announced over $15 billion in two-way trade and investment commitments, deals, and partnerships, the department noted.

During her travel, Yellen will raise food security issues and "underscore the spillover effects" of Russia's special military operation, which the United States says "have disproportionately hurt developing countries in Africa and globally.

"The Secretary will note the steps the US has taken to boost food security, including through over $13.5 billion in assistance, a call for international financial institutions to develop and implement an Action Plan to Address Food Insecurity and new support to the International Fund for Agricultural Development and the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program," the statement said.

Yellen also plans to discus the implementation of the US-Africa Strategic Partnership on Food Security launched at the African Leaders Summit, it added.

In each country during the travel Yellen will meet with senior government officials and business leaders.

