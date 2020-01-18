UrduPoint.com
US Treasury Chief, Iraqi President To Hold Bilateral Meeting In Davos - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 06:10 AM

US Treasury Chief, Iraqi President to Hold Bilateral Meeting in Davos - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Iraqi President Barham Salih on the sidelines of next week's World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the department said in a statement.

Earlier, CBS reported, citing officials, that President Donald Trump might hold a meeting with Salih in Davos.

It would be Trump's first meeting with an Iraqi official since threatening Baghdad with sanctions after tensions escalated over the assassination of Iranian commander Qesem Soleimani.

"In Davos, Secretary Mnuchin will participate in several key conversations about the American economy, financial markets, and digital Currency," Treasury said on Friday. "He will also participate in bilateral meetings with... Iraqi President Barham Salih."

This year's WEF will be held in Switzerland's Davos from January 21-24.

