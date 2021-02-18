US Treasury Chief, Saudi Counterpart Discuss Global Economic Recovery From COVID

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a telephone call with Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al Jadaan discussed efforts to support a global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the Treasury Department said in a press release.

"She emphasized the need to address the daunting challenges of ending the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting the global economic recovery, fighting income inequality, and forcefully addressing the threat of climate change," the Treasury said in the release on Wednesday.

Yellen and the Saudi Finance Minister highlighted the importance of the US-Saudi relationship, the release said.

She also underscored the importance of collaborating with multilateral institutions such as the G20, according to the release.