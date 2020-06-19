WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement said former National Security Adviser John Bolton's forthcoming memoir about the Trump White House is full of lies and factual inaccuracies.

On Wednesday, several US media published excerpts obtained from copies of Bolton's book, "Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," before its scheduled release on June 23. In one of the excerpts Bolton referred to Mnuchin as a "panda hugger," referring to his approach to China.

"The excerpts of John Bolton's book that I have reviewed are full of lies and factual inaccuracies," Mnuchin said in the statement on Thursday.

Mnuchin said in his statement that the Treasury Department has deployed its sanctions authorities with unprecedented effectiveness to address a broad range of threats and that any suggestion to the contrary is false and an insult to the department.

In excerpts from the book, Bolton said President Donald Trump committed other high crimes beyond freezing aid to Ukraine including asking China for help in the 2020 election.

Bolton also claims that Trump was manipulated and easily influenced by the foreign leaders of China, Russia, Turkey, and North Korea. Bolton revealed that sanctions against North Korea had to be waived because Trump wanted to give gifts to the country's leader Kim Jong Un.