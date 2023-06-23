Open Menu

US Treasury Chief Says Cooperation With China Needed To Address Global Challenges

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

US Treasury Chief Says Cooperation With China Needed to Address Global Challenges

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admitted Friday that her country needed to work together with China to address global issues, after President Joe Biden's recent criticism of his Chinese counterpart stirred up tensions between the world's top economies.

"As the world's two largest economies, we have a responsibility to work together on global issues. It is something we can do and something the world expects of us," Yellen said at a two-day finance summit that ends in Paris on Friday.

Yellen spoke alongside Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang and other senior officials at the Summit to adopt a New Global Financing Pact, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Biden prompted an angry backlash from China this week after he called President Xi Jinping a "dictator" during a fundraiser on Tuesday. Yellen argued on Thursday that the US president still believed it was critical to maintain communication with China. Biden's comment came shortly after top US diplomat Antony Blinken traveled to Beijing for a rare visit that aimed to ease tensions between the two nations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World China Visit Beijing Paris Dictator From Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resou ..

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting, affirms ..

16 minutes ago
 GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and ..

GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling innovations, metaverse magic

16 minutes ago
 New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolution ..

New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolutionise combat sports

46 minutes ago
 PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

2 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

2 hours ago
Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

3 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

3 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Leaders

3 hours ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

3 hours ago

More Stories From World