US Treasury Chief Says Cooperation With China Needed to Address Global Challenges

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admitted Friday that her country needed to work together with China to address global issues, after President Joe Biden's recent criticism of his Chinese counterpart stirred up tensions between the world's top economies.

"As the world's two largest economies, we have a responsibility to work together on global issues. It is something we can do and something the world expects of us," Yellen said at a two-day finance summit that ends in Paris on Friday.

Yellen spoke alongside Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang and other senior officials at the Summit to adopt a New Global Financing Pact, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Biden prompted an angry backlash from China this week after he called President Xi Jinping a "dictator" during a fundraiser on Tuesday. Yellen argued on Thursday that the US president still believed it was critical to maintain communication with China. Biden's comment came shortly after top US diplomat Antony Blinken traveled to Beijing for a rare visit that aimed to ease tensions between the two nations.