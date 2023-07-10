US Treasury Chief Says Made Progress Deepening Communication With China During Visit

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that she believes the United States and China made progress in deepening bilateral communication during her recent visit to Beijing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that she believes the United States and China made progress in deepening bilateral communication during her recent visit to Beijing.

"During my visit, I believe we made progress in deepening communication between our countries," Yellen said in a statement.

Yellen was in Beijing for two days of meetings with Chinese officials and members of the US business community in China.

Yellen said she had constructive and frank conversations during her meetings with Chinese officials.

According to Yellen, she raised issues of concern during her meetings with Chinese officials, including the importance of avoiding miscommunication in their national security actions, but they also discussed ways to cooperate on global challenges.