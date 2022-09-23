UrduPoint.com

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source Of Advanced Semiconductors, Poses National Risk

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2022 | 12:35 AM

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advanced Semiconductors, Poses National Risk

Taiwan is the sole source of advanced semiconductor microchips, which poses a risk to US national security, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Taiwan is the sole source of advanced semiconductor microchips, which poses a risk to US national security, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday.

"The only country in the world that is a source of the most advanced semiconductors is Taiwan," Yellen said during an event hosted by The Atlantic. "I would regard that as a resilience risk and also a national security risk."

Moreover, the United States is highly dependent on China for certain supplies like lithium and processing of some of the minerals that go into electric batteries, Yellen added.

Yellen said that it is possible to both mine these minerals and process the minerals in the United States and other countries that the United States is comfortable with.

Last month, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which includes more than $52 billion in subsidies for US semiconductor manufacturers in an effort to counter China's growing technological clout.

Related Topics

World China United States Event Billion

Recent Stories

At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syri ..

At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syria

5 minutes ago
 Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship ..

Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship

12 minutes ago
 Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomina ..

Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomination to Senate - White House

12 minutes ago
 US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Desp ..

US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Despite Fed Rate Hikes - Yellen

12 minutes ago
 Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment ..

Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment to Help Ukraine - Pentagon

20 minutes ago
 Treasury Chief Yellen Says Inflation Causing Great ..

Treasury Chief Yellen Says Inflation Causing Great Sense of Economic Insecurity ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.