UrduPoint.com

US Treasury Chief To Meet Chinese Vice Premier In Switzerland On January 18 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 06:04 PM

US Treasury Chief to Meet Chinese Vice Premier in Switzerland on January 18 - Reports

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to hold her first face-to-face meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland on January 18 with a view to restoring and stabilizing relations between the two nations, media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to hold her first face-to-face meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland on January 18 with a view to restoring and stabilizing relations between the two nations, media reported on Monday.

The talks will focus on the global economy, the Axios news portal reported, citing a Treasury official.

The 53rd annual meeting of the WEF is taking place in Davos from January 16-20.

The main issues on the agenda of the forum are energy and food crises, high global inflation, investments in emerging technologies, as well as current geopolitical risks for the world economy.

In August 2022, China suspended negotiations with the United States in a number of areas after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. China condemned Pelosi's trip in the strongest terms, saying it was a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of Taiwan.

Related Topics

World China Nancy United States Switzerland January August Media From

Recent Stories

Order Restored at Chinese Nickel Plant in Indonesi ..

Order Restored at Chinese Nickel Plant in Indonesia After Violent Protests - Bei ..

3 minutes ago
 Swiatek looks for missing spark after surviving Au ..

Swiatek looks for missing spark after surviving Australian Open test

5 minutes ago
 VC UET inaugurates China Study Centre

VC UET inaugurates China Study Centre

5 minutes ago
 PPP succeeds over 100 UCs during 2nd phase of LG p ..

PPP succeeds over 100 UCs during 2nd phase of LG polls: Saeed Ghani

7 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs 2,800 to Rs 184,500 per ..

Gold prices decline by Rs 2,800 to Rs 184,500 per tola

7 minutes ago
 Nadeem paved way for senior actors to get favourit ..

Nadeem paved way for senior actors to get favourite remuneration

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.