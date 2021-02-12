US Treasury Chief Vows Multilateral Engagement With G7 to Solve Global Issues - Statement

UrduPoint.com
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said during a virtual meeting with her G7 counterparts and central bank governors vowed that the Biden administration is committed to engaging in multilateral efforts with the group to solve global problems, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

"Secretary Yellen emphasized the commitment of the Biden Administration to multilateralism to solve global issues, stating that the United States 'places a high priority on deepening our international engagement and strengthening our alliances,'" the Treasury Department said in a press release.

Yellen also emphasized that it is time to "go big" to provide fiscal support for recovery from the pandemic, especially for low-income countries, the release added.

The Treasury Secretary also underscored the importance to address climate change, according to the release.

