US Treasury Chief Yellen, UK Counterpart Discuss Cooperation on COVID-19 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has held an introductory call with UK counterpart, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, to discuss cooperation in their fight against COVID-19 and inequities in the global economy, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

"Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with United Kingdom Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak," the statement said. "During the call, Secretary Yellen highlighted their shared priorities, including cooperating to end the pandemic and support a strong global recovery, fighting inequality, and forcefully addressing the threat of climate change.

Yellen, who was confirmed to her position by the US Senate on Tuesday, also discussed with Sunak the need to find multilateral solutions to many other issues facing the global economy, including the challenge of efficiently and equitably taxing the income of multinational firms, the statement said.

It added that Yellen acknowledged the long-standing US-UK relationship and looked forward to working closely with Sunak during Britain's leadership of the G-7 and COP-26 meetings this year.