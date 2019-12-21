US Treasury Department Demands Stop of Pipe Installation for Nord Stream 2, TurkStream

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The US Department of the Treasury said that the sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines had already entered into force, and demanded the immediate stop of pipe installations for these projects.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that includes sanctions against both pipelines.

"Upon signature by the President on December 20, 2019, the provisions of Section 7503 of the NDAA immediately became effective. In order to comply with the wind-down provisions of Section 7503(d) of the NDAA, involved parties that have knowingly sold, leased, or provided vessels that are engaged in pipe laying at depths of 100 feet or more below sea level for the construction of Nord Stream 2 or Turkstream must ensure that such vessels immediately cease construction-related activity," the department said on late Friday.

According to the US Department of the Treasury, Washington may make "good-faith wind-down exceptions" for the safety of the pipelines, protecting human life and avoiding environmental or any other damage.