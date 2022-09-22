US Treasury Dept. Creating Sanctions Review Office to Study Unintended Impacts - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The Treasury Department is launching a new office tasked with reviewing the US sanctions policy for possible unintended impacts, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The Treasury Department is seeking to hire a "chief sanctions economist" to advise on policy matters and lead a new Sanctions Economic Analysis Unit, the report said.

This new, permanent home for sanctions analysis will allow us to be more effective in current and future programs, the report cited Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo as saying.

The new position requires a top secret security clearance and comes with a starting pay of $150,000, the report said.

The new office is part of the Biden administration's effort to mitigate unintended impacts of economic sanctions, including the litany of measures imposed on Russia in response to is special military operation in Ukraine, the report added.

Last year, a government review of US sanctions policy found a 933% increase in sanctions since the September 11, 2001 attacks - a number that continues to rise given current tensions on the world stage, according to the report.