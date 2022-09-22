UrduPoint.com

US Treasury Dept. Creating Sanctions Review Office To Study Unintended Impacts - Job Post

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 11:00 PM

US Treasury Dept. Creating Sanctions Review Office to Study Unintended Impacts - Job Post

The Treasury Department is launching a new office tasked with reviewing the US sanctions policy for possible unintended impacts, according to a federal job listing released on Thursday

The Treasury Department is seeking to hire a supervisory international economist to serve as Chief Sanctions Economist, who will lead a new Sanctions Economic Analysis Unit at the Terrorism and Financial Intelligence unit of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the listing said.

The Treasury Department is seeking to hire a supervisory international economist to serve as Chief Sanctions Economist, who will lead a new Sanctions Economic Analysis Unit at the Terrorism and Financial Intelligence unit of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the listing said.

The new position requires a top secret security clearance and education in economics or a related field.

The position comes with a starting annual pay of $148,484 - $176,300, the listing added.

The new office is created as part of the Biden administration's efforts to mitigate unintended impacts of economic sanctions, including the litany of measures imposed on Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine, according to US media reports.

Last year, a government review found a 933% increase in sanctions since the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States - a number that continues to rise given current tensions on the world stage.

