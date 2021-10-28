US Treasury Designates 2 Businessmen, One Lawmaker for Undermining Rule of Law in Lebanon

(@FahadShabbir)

The US Treasury Department on Thursday announced sanctions against two businessmen and one lawmaker for undermining the rule of law in Lebanon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The US Treasury Department on Thursday announced sanctions against two businessmen and one lawmaker for undermining the rule of law in Lebanon.

"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated two Lebanese businessmen and a member of Parliament whose actions have contributed to the breakdown of good governance and the rule of law in Lebanon. Jihad al-Arab, Dany Khoury, and Jamil Sayyed have each personally profited from the pervasive corruption and cronyism in Lebanon, enriching themselves at the expense of the Lebanese people and state institutions.

," the treasury said in a statement.

Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control Andrea Gacki stressed that the people of Lebanon deserve an end to corruption in the country.

"Now is the time to implement necessary economic reforms and put an end to the corrupt practices eroding Lebanon's foundations. Treasury will not hesitate to use its tools to address impunity in Lebanon," she added.