UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Treasury Designates Major Mexican National, Drug Trafficking Organization

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 08:30 PM

US Treasury Designates Major Mexican National, Drug Trafficking Organization

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The US Department of the Treasury said in a release on Wednesday that it has designated a Mexican national Jesus Gonzalez Penuelas and his organization, the Gonzalez Drug Trafficking Organization, as significant narcotics traffickers under the Kingpin Act.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) identified Jesus Gonzalez Penuelas and the Gonzalez Penuelas Drug Trafficking Organization (Gonzalez Penuelas DTO) as Significant Foreign Narcotics Traffickers pursuant to the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act (Kingpin Act)," the release said.

OFAC also designated six individuals and an entity for their links to the Gonzalez Drug Trafficking Organization, the release said.

The Mexican national has been the leader of an independent methamphetamine, marijuana, and heroin production and distribution organization since at least 2007 while the organization is among the largest sources of raw opium gum and heroin in northern Mexico, the release added.

Since June 2000, more than 2,200 entities and individuals have been sanctioned under the Kingpin Act, according to Treasury Department, according to the release.

Related Topics

Mexico June

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler congratulates President, Vice President, ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Municipality announces inspection campaign ..

2 hours ago

Italy's Salvini Urges Government to Support Israel ..

8 minutes ago

Ministry of Health Under-Secretary highlights key ..

2 hours ago

Israeli atrocities open war against humanity: Alee ..

8 minutes ago

Roscosmos, NASA to Start Discussing ISS Air Leak i ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.