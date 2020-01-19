UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Treasury Extends Chevron's License To Operate In Venezuela Until April 22

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Treasury Extends Chevron's License to Operate in Venezuela Until April 22

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) US oil giant Chevron has been granted a license to continue operations in Venezuela without getting hit with sanctions for another three months, the Treasury Department said on Saturday.

"All transactions and activities ... in Venezuela involving [state-run oil company] PdVSA or any entity in which PdVSA owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest ... are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time [05:01 GMT], April 22, 2020," the treasury said in a press release, circulated online.

The authorization applies to Chevron, Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes, and Weatherford International, the statement added.

Chevron has worked in the Latin American country for almost a century and has several major projects in partnership with the PDVSA as well as with other international companies.

The US government has imposed multiple sanctions against Venezuela's government and industry sectors, effectively banning US companies from participating in the country's economy and cooperating with Venezuelan persons and entities.

Washington issued the existing waivers to Chevron in July 2019 and then extended it in October. The waiver allows Chevron to continue operations in Venezuela without being subject to sanctions.

Related Topics

Century Oil Hughes Venezuela April July October 2019 2020 All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Brignone emulates mother but shares honours with V ..

14 minutes ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi for resolving ME situation by ..

14 minutes ago

Dr Zafar Mirza for automation of public health sup ..

14 minutes ago

Lack of new antibiotics threatens global efforts t ..

14 minutes ago

French Police Detain 32 Protesters at Yellow Vest ..

53 minutes ago

French Trade Union Says Will Suspend Strikes on Mo ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.