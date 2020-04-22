UrduPoint.com
US Treasury Extends Chevron's License To Operate In Venezuela Until December

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:10 AM

US Treasury Extends Chevron's License to Operate in Venezuela Until December

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) US oil giant Chevron has been granted an extension to its license to continue operations in Venezuela until December 1without being sanctioned, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

"All transactions and activities...

that: (i) are for safety or the preservation of assets in Venezuela; (ii) involve PdVSA or any entity in which PdVSA owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest; and (iii) were in effect prior to July 26, 2019, are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time, December 1, 2020," the statement said on Tuesday.

The Treasury Department said the authorization in addition to Chevron also applies to Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes and Weatherford International.

