MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The US Treasury's cash holdings are now smaller than the fortunes of each of the world's 31 richest people, the latest Federal data and billionaire ratings show.

Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said last week that the deadline for raising the government's borrowing limit was pushed back to June 5. She warned that the United States risked running out of cash to pay the bills unless the Republican and Democrats passed a deal soon to prevent a default.

The Treasury's latest daily statement gives the cash balance at the close of May 25 as $38.837 billion, down from $49.473 billion a day before and $214.882 on May 2.

This contrasts with the wealth of 31 tycoons topping the Bloomberg Billionaires Index of the world's 500 richest people. The Tuesday edition estimates French fashion magnate Bernard Arnault to be worth $193 billion, followed by SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk with $185 billion and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with $144 billion.