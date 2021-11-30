US Treasury Head Says Appropriate to Put Financial Pressure on Russia Over Ukraine Buildup

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen agreed with a suggestion in Congress on Tuesday that it would be right to bring more financial pressure on Russia over its "troop buildup" near the Ukrainian border

"Agreed, that's appropriate," Yellen said in her testimony when asked by a lawmaker whether it would be right to bring "significant, biting financial pressure" on the Kremlin to deter the Russian troop buildup.

The US Treasury typically places sanctions on individuals, companies and countries when it intends to bring financial pressure upon them to achieve. Yellen also said during her testimony that "we're very cognizant of what's happening and are involved in discussions about what the appropriate set of steps will be" on the Russia-Ukraine saga.