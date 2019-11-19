US Treasury Hits 4 People, 5 Firms in Mideast for Funding Islamic State Terrorists

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The US sanctioned two procurement agents and four companies for funding the Islamic State terrorist group in Syria and Iran (IS, banned in Russia), and an additional three targets connected the IS Khorasan branch in Afghanistan, the Treasury Department announced in a press release on Monday.

"These targets have been designated pursuant to [an] Executive Order... which targets terrorists and those who have materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support terrorists," the release said.

The United States also plans an appeal to United Nations and others in the Counter ISIS Finance Group of 56 nations and organizations to also sanction the nine IS targets, the release said.

The sanctioned individuals and companies, based in Turkey, Syria and Afghanistan, operate throughout South Asia and the Persian Gulf region, the release added.

As a result of today's action, all property and interests in property of these targets that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons must be blocked and reported to Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), according to the release.

OFAC's regulations prohibit all dealings by US persons or transactions within the United States that involve any property or interests in property of targeted individuals and companies, the release said.