Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

US Treasury Licenses Certain Transactions Involving Russia's Kommersant - OFAC

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 09:20 PM

US Treasury Licenses Certain Transactions Involving Russia's Kommersant - OFAC

The US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control has issued a general license authorizing certain transactions involving Russian broadsheet Kommersant, according to a release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control has issued a general license authorizing certain transactions involving Russian broadsheet Kommersant, according to a release.

The general license, with certain exceptions, authorized all transactions prohibited by Executive Order 14024 involving Kommersant, or any entity in which Kommersant owns, directly or indirectly, at least a 50% interest, that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the operations of the newspaper, the release stated.

Related Topics

Russia All Broadsheet

Recent Stories

Pakistani singers perform in Anant Ambani’s birt ..

Pakistani singers perform in Anant Ambani’s birthday in Dubai

1 minute ago
 Russia Inflation in Annual Terms in March Down to ..

Russia Inflation in Annual Terms in March Down to 3.51% From 10.99% in February ..

3 minutes ago
 Poppy crop destroyed in Gadoon Amazi

Poppy crop destroyed in Gadoon Amazi

3 minutes ago
 SAU Vice Chancellor disappoints over ignoring agri ..

SAU Vice Chancellor disappoints over ignoring agriculture engineers

3 minutes ago
 Election Tribunal summons Aslam Iqbal in appeals c ..

Election Tribunal summons Aslam Iqbal in appeals challenging acceptance of nomin ..

3 minutes ago
 One killed, 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad ..

One killed, 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.