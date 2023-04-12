The US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control has issued a general license authorizing certain transactions involving Russian broadsheet Kommersant, according to a release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control has issued a general license authorizing certain transactions involving Russian broadsheet Kommersant, according to a release.

The general license, with certain exceptions, authorized all transactions prohibited by Executive Order 14024 involving Kommersant, or any entity in which Kommersant owns, directly or indirectly, at least a 50% interest, that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the operations of the newspaper, the release stated.