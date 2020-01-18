US Treasury Official, Dominican Republic Leader Discuss Global Finance Threats - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) US Assistant Treasury Secretary Marshall Billingslea said he held a productive meeting with Dominican Republic President Danilo Medina about countering international financial threats.

"We discussed a number of global illicit finance threats and identified concrete areas to strengthen our cooperation," Billingslea said in a statement after their meeting in the Dominican Republic on Friday.

The Treasury Department, Billingslea added, looks forward to partnering with the Dominican Republic to stem money laundering, drug trafficking and human trafficking.

Billingslea said the United States, specifically, wants to take action against Dominican narcotics trafficker Cesar Emilio Peralta whom Treasury designated as a drug kingpin last year.