UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Treasury Official, Dominican Republic Leader Discuss Global Finance Threats - Statement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 03:20 AM

US Treasury Official, Dominican Republic Leader Discuss Global Finance Threats - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) US Assistant Treasury Secretary Marshall Billingslea said he held a productive meeting with Dominican Republic President Danilo Medina about countering international financial threats.

"We discussed a number of global illicit finance threats and identified concrete areas to strengthen our cooperation," Billingslea said in a statement after their meeting in the Dominican Republic on Friday.

The Treasury Department, Billingslea added, looks forward to partnering with the Dominican Republic to stem money laundering, drug trafficking and human trafficking.

Billingslea said the United States, specifically, wants to take action against Dominican narcotics trafficker Cesar Emilio Peralta whom Treasury designated as a drug kingpin last year.

Related Topics

Medina Dominican Republic United States Money

Recent Stories

Ex-security chief turns up dead in Armenia

3 hours ago

Lebanese block roads as protests enter fourth mont ..

3 hours ago

Ukraine president Zelensky rejects PM's resignatio ..

3 hours ago

Al Nasr crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Cup

4 hours ago

Consulate of China celebrates Chinese New Year

4 hours ago

OSCE Voices Concern Over Chisinau-Tiraspol Transpo ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.